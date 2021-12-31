Arvind Kejriwal's 'Shanti March' In Patiala, Amarinder Singh's Stronghold

Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by senior AAP leader Bhagwant Mann at the Shanti March

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a "Shanti March" in Punjab's Patiala, the stronghold of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by senior AAP leader Bhagwant Mann.

Earlier in the day, Mr Kejriwal paid tributes at Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Patiala after which he paid obeisance at the Kali Devi Mandir.

After the march, Arvind Kejriwal paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Dukhniwaran Sahib.

The march comes after the Aam Aadmi Party's spectacular victory in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls and days after several incidences of violence were reported, including the lynching of a man for allegedly attempting to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple and a bomb blast in Ludhiana District court.