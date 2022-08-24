20-Year-Old Boy Stabs Cousin To Death In Rajasthan: Police

An argument broke out between the two with respect to placing their carts. (Representational)

A 19-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by his cousin over a trivial issue in Kota city on Wednesday, police said.

The victim's father and two brothers sustained injuries while trying to rescue him, they said, adding the accused has been arrested.

The victim, Sufel (19), and his cousin, Rashid (20), were fruit vendors and they used to place their carts outside a mall in the Vigyan Nagar police station area. Both parties hailed from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.

Around 9.30 am, an argument broke out between the two with respect to placing their carts, and in a fit of anger, Rashid allegedly stabbed Sufel in the chest with a knife. He was declared dead at the hospital, circle inspector Devesh Bharadwaj said.

His father and two brothers - Mr Javed and Mr Shaan - too sustained injuries. They filed a complaint against Rashid and he was soon arrested, Bharadwaj said.

Sufel's body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he added.

