2 Men Drive SUVs Into Sea, Almost Drown During Stunt For Instagram Reel In Gujarat

In an attempt to perform risky stunts for Instagram reel content, two men drove their Mahindra Thar SUVs into deep sea water along the shore of Mundra in Gujarat's Kutch region.

Their trip quickly turned into a nightmare as the rising tides nearly submerged both vehicles leaving the two men stranded.

With the assistance of local villagers, both cars were eventually pulled out of the water. One of the jeeps even suffered an engine failure while being taken out.

Police have registered a case against both drivers after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Cops have seized both vehicles and legal action has been taken under sections 279, 114 of EPCO and sections 177, 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.