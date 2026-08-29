2 Killed In Violent Clash Over Neem Tree Beside House In Telangana

Tension prevailed in Tension prevailed in Erragadda Thanda (a small village) in Telangana's Suryapet district after a long-standing dispute over a neem tree beside a house turned violent, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to Mellacheruvu Sub-Inspector Naveen Kumar.

The dispute between two families had reportedly been continuing for nearly 25 years. The immediate trigger was a disagreement over a neem tree located along a house boundary.

On Saturday morning, Mandha Venkateshwarlu Yadav, 62, allegedly brought labourers to cut the tree, leading to a confrontation with members of the rival group and the argument soon escalated, with both sides allegedly attacking each other with axes and other weapons.

During the clash, Bhukya Ramu allegedly attacked Venkateshwarlu with an axe, causing fatal injuries. Venkateshwarlu died at the scene.

Ramu also allegedly attacked his own father, Bhukya Saida, 58, who had intervened in the confrontation. Saida was seriously injured and later died while being taken for medical treatment.

After the double killing, residents became agitated and gathered near the accused's house.

Police rushed to the village to prevent further violence and attempted to take the accused into custody.

During the police intervention, SI Naveen Kumar sustained a head injury and was shifted to Huzurnagar Area Hospital for treatment.

Police registered a case and began collecting evidence from the scene while accused Ramu, was taken into custody.

Police have deployed additional personnel in Erragadda Thanda and are maintaining a strong presence to prevent retaliatory violence.

The bodies were being sent for post-mortem examination, while police continued questioning witnesses and examining the scene.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as tension remains high.