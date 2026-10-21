2 Killed, 9 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley Carrying Durga Devotees In UP

Two men were killed and nine others injured after a truck collided head-on with a tractor-trolley carrying devotees returning after immersing a Durga idol in the Sarayu River in Ayodhya, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place near Raja Sagra on the Gonda-Ayodhya highway in Wazirganj police station area late Tuesday night, Tarabganj Circle Officer U P Singh said.

The devotees, residents of Govindpara village under Motiganj police station limits, were returning home after immersing the idol when their tractor-trolley collided with an oncoming truck.

After receiving preliminary treatment, the injured were taken to a medical college where doctors declared Sanjay, 20, and Ashish, 19, dead on arrival, while the condition of the other injured was stated to be out of danger, the officer said.

According to local residents, both deceased youths worked as daily-wage labourers to support their families.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)