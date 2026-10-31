Woman Secretly Returns To Pune From UK. How Food Delivery Led To Her Body

A 34-year-old woman, who returned to India from London without informing her family months ago, was found dead in a rented apartment in Pune - days after food delivery transactions alerted her family about her presence in India.

Mugdha Deshmukh, a native of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, went to the UK in July last year to pursue an MBA. She lived alone and took up part-time jobs.

According to the police, Mugdha's family had been in touch with her over phone calls and messages.

However, on October 24, she was not responding to her family, and subsequently, her phone was switched off. Worried, her parents contacted her friend in London - who told them that she had last spoken to Mugdha on October 22 through messages. The friend then approached the London police and reported her missing, but the cops informed her that Mugdha had left the UK around the end of August.

Mugdha's family approached the Indian authorities and the Indian High Commission, seeking assistance to locate her. When her father examined her bank statements, he found that many food delivery transactions were made between October 8 and 25 - and some of them originated from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Osamanpura area. This led her family to believe she was in India.

The police began an investigation and traced Mugdha's location to the Lodha Belmondo complex in Pune's Gahunje.

When they reached the flat, they found Mugdha dead.

"The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police traced Mugdha's location to the Lodha Belmondo complex in Gahunje. We reached the flat she was residing in, gained entry with the help of a keymaker, and found her dead inside," senior inspector Devendra Chavan of Shirgaon Police in Pimpri Chinchwad, said.

There were no visible injury marks on Mugdha's body, the police added.

Investigation revealed that Mugdha had rented the apartment in April, but began living there in August.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)