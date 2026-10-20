3 Dead After 2 Cars Collide On Highway In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

Three people, including a woman, were killed and three others injured in a collision between two cars on the Hapur-Bulandshahr highway in Meerut on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Bijoli cut under the Kharkhoda police station area when a Swift car hit a road divider before colliding with an oncoming Eeco, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar said a police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and shifted the injured to a hospital, where three people died during treatment.

The deceased were identified as Mobin (60), Mohammad Sahab (45) and Israf (35), all residents of Jai village under the Bhawnapur police station area, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the Swift was travelling from Hapur towards Meerut when it first hit the divider and then collided with the oncoming Eeco.

The impact was so severe that the Eeco overturned three times, while the Swift was also badly damaged.

The Swift driver, identified as Anas, was trapped inside the vehicle and was rescued by local residents after considerable effort.

The Eeco was carrying Mobin, its driver Mohammad Sahab, Israf and two children. They were travelling to Bazhera Kalan village in Hapur district to pick up a family member's daughter-in-law when the accident occurred, police said.

Both children and Anas sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Kumar said, adding that a case was being registered at the Kharkhoda police station.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)