Two young girls died and another fell critically ill after allegedly eating poisonous pods of a wild plant while playing near a river in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near the Gulah river, where the three girls had gone to play on Wednesday, Badhapur SHO Dharmendra Kumar said.

The girls, identified as Mahenoor (4), Chahat (6) and Sadhika (6), allegedly plucked and ate pods from a wild kasaundi plant growing along the riverbank, following which their health deteriorated, he said.

Their families initially took them to a private doctor for treatment.

Chahat died late Thursday evening, while Mahenoor succumbed on Friday, the officer said.

The bodies of the two girls were buried without post-mortem examinations, he added.

Sadhika's condition remains critical and she has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gautam Rai said the two girls died after consuming poisonous plant pods. The health department has been informed about the incident, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)