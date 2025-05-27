This Toxic Plant Causes Paralysis, Involuntary Evil Grin. Here's All About It

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A sardonic grin is a mocking smile indicating contempt or bitterness. The term originates from a toxic plant, water-dropwort, in ancient Sardinia. Exposure to the plant causes painful muscle spasms and a twisted smile.

A "sardonic grin" refers to a mocking or cynical smile, often implying contempt or bitterness. This term also has roots in ancient Sardinia, linked to the toxic water-dropwort plant that causes paralysis and a twisted, involuntary smile. According to the New York Post, the poison was beloved by Agatha Christie and deployed by Norman Bates on his mother in the Hollywood movie 'Psycho'. It tortures its victims by racking their bodies with excruciating spasms, before allowing death to rescue them from an earthly hell.

The origins of the "sardonic grin" trace back to ancient Sardinia, where a deadly plant known as water-dropwort, a form of hemlock, was commonly found. A few minutes after exposure to this toxic herb, the muscle twitches start and then turn into waves of three- to four-minute spasms.

The facial muscles tighten into a "sardonic grin", and the back muscles, which are stronger than the abdomen, tighten, causing the victim to contort into an arched U-shape, balancing on the top of their heads and the heels. Death only comes when the diaphragm refuses to contract, per the Post.

Criminals often exploited this poisonous plant. However, in ancient times, this herb wasn't used only for targeted killings. According to an article from Ancient Origins, this plant was used during forced "mercy killings" of the elderly.

Also Read | Expert Breaks Down Emmanuel Macron's Body Language After 'Shove' Incident

The herb was dropped in the drink of an elderly individual, and then, when the effects of the poison took over, the person would be killed through varying methods. "All the while, the uncomfortable grin likely sent the illusion of gratitude to the euthanisers," the article read.

There's no definitive evidence on how willingly the elders accepted their fate. Some scholars believe younger generations used the practice to gain land or inheritance.

Today, the sardonic grin is linked to DC Comics' Joker or stereotypical horror movie serial killers.