Expert Breaks Down Emmanuel Macron's Body Language After 'Shove' Incident

A recent video clip featuring Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, allegedly pushing his face away has taken the internet by storm. Although President Macron dismissed the incident as a "joke," body language experts argue that the couple's behaviour doesn't suggest they were amused. On X, Jesus Enrique Rosas provided an in-depth analysis of the televised moment that reveals subtle signs of potential tension between the presidential couple.

Macron didn't expect the gesture

Mr Rosas noted that just before the incident, Emmanuel Macron appeared relaxed with a neutral expression, unaware of the impending action. According to the analysis, Brigitte Macron used both hands to push Macron's head backwards, describing it as a "shove" rather than a light slap.

Macron was startled and tried to play it cool

When Emmanuel Macron realised the interaction was being publicly witnessed, he appeared startled, as per the expert. Macron then attempted to downplay the situation by greeting those present. Mr Rosas pointed out several notable behaviours, including an "unnecessary anchor gesture" where Macron placed his left hand on a nearby seat, which he suggests is a common stress response.

Additionally, Macron took a moment to compose himself before exiting the plane, during which he made a "pacifying gesture" by touching his nose.

Macron used a dominant handshake after the incident

Further analysis of the Macron's descent from the plane revealed ongoing tension. Emmanuel Macron offered his arm to Brigitte, but she seemingly ignored the gesture, prompting him to drop his arm after a few steps. Additionally, upon exiting the plane, Macron engaged in a "dominant handshake" (palm down) with an awaiting official. According to the body language expert, this dominant gesture may have been an attempt by Macron to reassert control or dominance after the public display of tension with his wife.

Macron's 'White knuckle fist' moment

A subsequent photo of Emmanuel Macron showed him with his left hand clenched in a "white knuckle fist," a common indicator of suppressed anger, according to the body language expert. Macron's facial expression was described as "beyond serious," with a furrowed brow that deviated from his usual demeanour. The expert also noted that Macron's jaw appeared broader than usual, with pressed lips, suggesting he was clenching his jaw due to tension.

The Viral Video

The viral clip showing French President Emmanuel Macron being pushed in the face by his wife, Brigitte Macron, occurred on May 25 as they disembarked from a plane in Hanoi, Vietnam, at the start of a Southeast Asia tour. The footage showed Brigitte's hands, in a red jacket, pushing Macron's face, causing him to step back momentarily before he recovers, smiles, and waves to the cameras.



French officials have downplayed the incident, describing it as a playful moment of "joking around" or "horsing around" between the couple, who have been married since 2007. However, the clip sparked widespread speculation on social media, with some posts on X exaggerating the incident as a "slap" or "physical altercation," fueling conspiracy theories and mockery.

Macron addressed the controversy in Hanoi, dismissing it as overblown and part of a pattern of disinformation, citing other false claims, like rumours of drug use or a confrontation with Turkey's president.