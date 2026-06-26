2 Flyers Hide Gold Paste Worth Rs 3 Crore In Trousers, Arrested In Hyderabad

In a major crackdown on gold smuggling, officials from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Hyderabad Customs intercepted two passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and seized 24-carat gold valued at approximately Rs 3.36 crore.

The operation, which took place on 24 June, resulted in the recovery of 2.271 kilograms of the precious metal and the arrest of two Indian nationals.

According to sources, AIU acted on precise intelligence developed through the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) alongside inputs received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Using this data, customs officials successfully identified and intercepted two passengers who had arrived in Hyderabad on a flight from Kuala Lumpur.

During a thorough and detailed frisking, officers noticed irregularities in the passengers' attire.

A closer examination revealed a highly sophisticated concealment method. The gold was processed into a paste form to evade standard security detection. The paste was packed inside specially stitched pouches, which were securely wrapped in white cellophane tape. These pouches were discreetly hidden along the waistband of the trousers worn by both passengers. Because the gold was in paste form, a local goldsmith was brought in to help authorities safely extract the pure yellow metal.

Following the extraction, a government-approved valuer assessed the recovered material, officially confirming it as high-purity 24-carat gold weighing exactly 2.271 kilograms. The market value of the seized haul is estimated at Rs 3.36 crore.

The two passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and Hyderabad Customs has launched a deeper investigation to uncover potential smuggling rings operating behind the couriers.