Ex-Armyman Killed, 2 Injured In Wrong-Side Hit-And-Run, SUV Abandoned

A 47-year-old former serviceman was killed, and two others were injured after an SUV allegedly hit three two-wheelers in Hydershakote near Hyderabad early morning on Monday. The Mahindra SUV was driving in the wrong direction when the accident occurred, police said.

The victim has been identified as Ravinder, who had earlier served as a subedar in the Indian Army. The two injured are now undergoing treatment.

"Around 5.30 am, the car travelling in the wrong direction hit three bikes at Hydershakote. The three riders sustained injuries, out of which one died," said Narsingi Inspector D Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.

The SUV was also visibly damaged in the crash. The driver abandoned it at some distance from the accident site and fled, officials added.

The preliminary investigation suggests that there were two occupants in the car at the time of the crash. The police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and identify who was driving the car at the time of the crash.

The SUV is reportedly registered in the name of B Kranthi Goud. The officials have found that the vehicle had three pending traffic challans for speeding and wrong parking.

It's not known yet if the driver was drunk.

A case has been registered at Narsingi police station, and further investigation is underway.