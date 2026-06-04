Narrow Escape For Madhya Pradesh MLA After SUV Hits Wall Trying To Save Cow

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Yogendra Singh Baba had a narrow escape on Thursday after his SUV crashed into a wall and caught fire while its driver was trying to avoid a cow on the road, an official said.

The accident occurred on National Highway 44 near Banjari village within the jurisdiction of the Dhuma police station in Seoni district, when the MLA was returning from Jabalpur to his native village, Ghurwada.

The MLA represents the Lakhnadon constituency in the district.

The driver of the SUV carrying the legislator and his personal staff lost control of the vehicle while trying to save a cow and crashed into the boundary wall of Banjari High School (Herbal Garden) located on the roadside, the official said.

Baba, his gunman Raju Dhurve, and driver Annu were in the SUV at the time of the accident, the official said.

The vehicle caught fire shortly and was reduced to ashes. Reports claimed the doors of the SUV got locked after the accident. “Thanks to prompt action by local villagers, the MLA and the other occupants of the car were safely evacuated in time,” he said.

The three were rushed to a hospital in Lakhnadon. The MLA and his gunman are completely safe and have only suffered minor injuries. The driver, Annu, suffered a cut on his lip that required a few stitches, the official said, adding that all three have been discharged.

Lakhnadon Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Apoorva Bhalavi told PTI that the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to save a cow, which led to the accident. Police are gathering detailed information about the incident, he said.

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