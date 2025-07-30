Bareilly Shocker: Woman Rams SUV Into Ramada Hotel Lobby, Video Goes Viral

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: Chaos erupted late on the night of July 25 when a woman lost control of her SUV and crashed into the reception area of the luxurious Ramada Hotel. The shocking moment was captured on the hotel's CCTV and has since gone viral on social media.

The video footage shows a white compact SUV reversing at high speed before smashing through the hotel's main glass entrance and coming to a halt deep inside the reception lobby. In the process, the vehicle narrowly missed a parked car and several bystanders, who managed to leap out of harm's way just in time.

Watch the video here:

Eyewitnesses reported that the woman had taken the wheel after dinner. The SUV, which was in reverse gear, reportedly accelerated suddenly after the accelerator was mistakenly pressed, leading to the high-speed crash. The vehicle brushed past another car and rammed into the hotel's entrance, shattering glass and causing panic among hotel staff and guests.

Despite the severity of the crash and the dramatic footage, no injuries were reported. Two people standing at the entrance and two others nearby managed to escape without harm. However, the hotel's reception area and glass facade suffered significant damage.

Hotel authorities and the local police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. An internal review and damage assessment are underway. No criminal charges have been announced yet, but officials are investigating the circumstances of the crash.