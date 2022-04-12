2 Dead, 8 Injured In Explosion At Illegal Madhya Pradesh Firecracker Unit

A forensic team reached the spot to find the cause of the explosion, said police (Representational)

A woman and her daughter were killed and eight others were injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around noon at Badarwas town, 55 km from the district headquarters.

Firecrackers were being manufactured illegally on the ground floor of a two-storey building owned by Mohammed Hussain Ansari, said Badarwas police station in-charge Rakesh Sharma.

The explosion was very powerful and Tabassum Khan (25) and her daughter Umera (11) were killed on the spot while eight others were injured, Sharma said.

The injured, which included Mr Ansari's family members and some workers, were being treated at the hospital attached to the Shivpuri Medical College, he added.

Ansari had a license for running a firecracker unit at village Sumela, but was running the unit illegally in a residential area in Badarwas, the police official claimed.

A forensic investigation team has reached the spot for ascertaining the cause of the explosion and probe is on, Sharma said.

