Madhya Pradesh IAS Officer Gets Notice Over Remark On Brahmin Daughters

The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a show-cause notice to the AJAKS State President, the association of the employees belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) category in Madhya Pradesh, Senior IAS officer Santosh Verma, over his controversial statement involving Brahmin daughters, terming it a serious breach of service conduct.

The notice, issued late Wednesday night by the General Administration Department, states that Verma's remarks made at the AJAKS State Convention in Bhopal on November 23, 2025, were "inconsistent with the dignity and conduct expected of officers of the Indian Administrative Service." The government described the act as indiscipline, arbitrariness, and serious misconduct.

According to the notice, Verma violated provisions of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1967, making him liable for disciplinary proceedings under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. He has been asked to explain within seven days why action should not be taken against him. The government has warned that failure to respond will result in unilateral action.

At the AJAKS convention, where Verma was elected provincial president, he reportedly said, "Reservation should be given to only one person in a family until a Brahmin donates his daughter to my son or has a relationship with her."

After the video of this statement went viral, protests intensified across the state.

The Mantralay Officers-Employees Union, led by president Sudhir Nayak, submitted a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, demanding strict action against the IAS officer.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Gopal Bhargava also reacted strongly, calling Verma "characterless" and accusing him of tarnishing the government's image. Bhargava said he would meet the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to demand that Verma's IAS award be revoked. He added, "He is mentally ill. How can someone who forged a judge's signature become an IAS officer? This is a conspiracy against the unity of the country."

From the Opposition, Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare said he has demanded an FIR against Verma. "He should be sent to jail and expelled immediately. Such people are trying to divide society and drag the country into dangerous politics."

Amid mounting outrage, Santosh Verma apologised and claimed his remarks were being distorted. "My speech was 27 minutes long. A 2-second clip is being circulated selectively," he told the media.

This incident has revived scrutiny of the 2012 batch IAS officer's controversial past. Currently posted as Deputy Secretary in the Agriculture Department, Verma was previously an officer of the Madhya Pradesh State Administrative Service.

He made headlines earlier for allegedly forging court orders and faking the signature of a judge to falsely claim relief in cases filed against him. He was arrested in Indore after a judge complained that Verma forged two court documents related to a case of alleged criminal intimidation of a woman.

Verma has also faced accusations in two exploitation cases, where women alleged he promised marriage and later threatened or deceived them.