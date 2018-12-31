Deadline For Sajjan Kumar To Surrender In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Ends Today

Delhi High Court had reversed the acquittal granted to Sajjan Kumar by a trial court in 2013

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has to surrender before Karkardooma Court or Tihar jail authorities in New Delhi today. In view of this, HS Phoolka, one of the petitioners in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case, has appealed to the victims of the riot to not go to the court today.

In a statement, Mr Phoolka said: "It is apprehended that Sajjan Kumar might try to create disturbances around the court tomorrow, to use as an excuse not to surrender and ask for an extension. I request 1984 Sikh genocide victims not to go to the court tomorrow. He has not got any relief from the Supreme Court. So, he has to surrender."

Speaking to ANI, HS Phoolka said: "He simply has to go to the court tomorrow and surrender. If he does not do that, then on January 1 the police will have to take him in custody and send him to Tihar Jail. This is a very big victory for the entire nation, as a mass murderer is going to be punished after years."

On December 22, the Congress leader filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, after the High Court dismissed Mr Kumar's plea seeking more time to surrender. The court, while awarding him a life sentence, had directed him to surrender by December 31 and also levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh on him. In his plea, he had sought 30 additional days to surrender, on account of settling family affairs with regard to property and inheritance.

The Delhi High Court had reversed the acquittal granted to Sajjan Kumar by a trial court in 2013. The case pertains to the murder of five members of a Sikh family in Delhi Cantonment area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Earlier on Thursday, the former parliamentarian appeared before Delhi's Patiala House Court for hearing in the second case, related to the riots, registered against him by the CBI on the recommendation of Nanavati Commission. The court has adjourned the matter till January 22.

As per official records, over 2,700 Sikhs were killed across India after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984 by her Sikh bodyguards, Satwant Singh, and Beant Singh.