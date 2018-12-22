Sajjan Kumar Moves Supreme Court Against His Conviction In 1984 Riots

1984 riots: Sajjan Kumar was convicted by the Delhi High Court and sentenced to life in jail

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has approached the Supreme Court challenging his conviction and the life term by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, who is representing the victims of the riots cases, said he has been told by the Supreme Court registry that Sajjan Kumar has filed an appeal against the high court's judgement. He said the victims had already filed a caveat to pre-empt any ex parte hearing in favour of Sajjan Kumar.

The High Court on Monday sentenced Sajjan Kumar to life in jail in the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and the torching of a gurdwara in the capital on November 1, 1984. He was the parliamentarian of that area at the time.

Yesterday, Sajjan Kumar's request for one more month to surrender instead of the December 31 deadline given to him was turned down by the High Court.

The 73-year-old says he has three children and eight grandchildren and needs to settle matters related to his property.

The High Court had said it saw no grounds to grant him the relief and rejected his application.

After he was found guilty, Sajjan Kumar wrote to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying that he is quitting the party.

At least 3,000 people were killed when mobs led by Congress leaders targeted Sikhs after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31.

On Thursday, Sajjan Kumar also appeared before a lower court in a separate case over the killing of a man in Delhi's Sultanpuri. The court has adjourned the hearing to January 22.

"It is important to assure the victims that despite the challenges truth will prevail. The aftershock of those atrocities is still being felt," the High Court said in its verdict on Monday.

With inputs from PTI