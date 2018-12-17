All You Need To Know About 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: 10 Facts

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar convicted

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Setting aside the lower court's acquittal and pronouncing life sentence for Sajjan Kumar, the high court said, "truth will prevail and justice will be done." Soon after the conviction, Punjab Congress chief and Lok Sabha lawmaker, Sunil Kumar Jakhar said, "any person who has been convicted in such cases should quit their political life. Finance minister Arun Jaitley said, Sajjan Kumar's conviction is a "delayed vindication of justice."