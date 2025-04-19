Amid Trump's Pullback Warning, Putin Announces 'Easter Truce' In Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday announced an Easter truce in the conflict in Ukraine starting this evening and lasting till midnight on Sunday.

"Today from 1800 (1500 GMT) to midnight Sunday (2100 GMT Sunday), the Russian side announces an Easter truce," Putin said in televised comments, while speaking to Russian chief of staff Valery Gerasimov.

