Advertisement

Amid Trump's Pullback Warning, Putin Announces 'Easter Truce' In Ukraine War

"Today from 1800 (1500 GMT) to midnight Sunday (2100 GMT Sunday), the Russian side announces an Easter truce," Putin said in televised comments, while speaking to Russian chief of staff Valery Gerasimov.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Amid Trump's Pullback Warning, Putin Announces 'Easter Truce' In Ukraine War
Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday announced an Easter truce in the conflict in Ukraine starting this evening and lasting till midnight on Sunday.

"Today from 1800 (1500 GMT) to midnight Sunday (2100 GMT Sunday), the Russian side announces an Easter truce," Putin said in televised comments, while speaking to Russian chief of staff Valery Gerasimov.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Russia Ukraine War, Russia Ukraine War 10 Facts, Russia Ukraine War News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now