"Matter Of Social Justice": Supreme Court Flags Struggles Of Disabled Army Cadets

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a reply from the Centre and the Chief of the three Armed Forces on the plight of cadets who are suffering from disabilities due to injury or accidents during military training. The court, observing that "brave people are needed in the military", said that the cadets should get benefits.

The bench of Justices BV Nagarathana and R Mahadevan called the issue "unfortunate" and said that even if they don't get ex-serviceman status, measures should be taken to ensure their rehabilitation.

"If there is group insurance for the cadets, even the department will not be burdened. It will be on the insurer. See, the risk is very high. We want brave people to come into the military. But if they are not given adequate benefits, they will get disheartened," Justice Nagarathna said.

He further asked the Centre and the Armed Forces to see if the cadets can come back and be part of the forces.

"Having regard to their disability. Maybe a desk job, not on the field," he said.

Terming it a matter of "social justice", Justice Nagarathana said, "We need to make sure they are provided for and rehabilitated."

The top court issued notice to the Union of India, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Finance, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Force Staff, and the Ministry of Social Justice.

At the outset, the top court asked if there was any scheme of insurance for trainee cadets. The court was informed that there was none as of now. The Supreme Court then sought a reply on whether there could be a reassessment of the injured cadets after their treatment is completed, and thereafter any suitable training could be given to them so that they could be rehabilitated.

Further, the rights that such candidates have under the Disabilities Act could also be examined by the respondents, the court suggested.

In this regard, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhatti submitted that she would discuss the matter with the concerned respondents and revert. In the meantime, the counsel who have appeared for the cadets can also give their written suggestions to her, the bench said while listing the matter on September 4.