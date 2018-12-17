Lawyer-Activist HS Phoolka Who Gave Up Plum Post To Fight For Justice In '84 Riots

AAP leader HS Phoolka has been helping victim families for over 30 years, free of cost.

Human rights activist and lawyer HS Phoolka has welcomed senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's conviction in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and pointed out that the decision clearly stated that "political patronage was provided (to the accused)". The Supreme Court lawyer and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader has been representing victims of the anti-Sikh riots in courts for the last three decades pro bono.

"Yes it has been clearly mentioned that political benefits were provided (to the accused)," Mr Phoolka said after the verdict.

Sajjan Kumar has been convicted for the murder of five members of a family in Delhi's Raj Nagar and the torching of a gurdwara on November 1, 1984. He will spend the "remainder of his natural life" in prison, said the court, which cancelled an earlier court ordering his acquittal in the case. He has been told to surrender by December 31.

Last year, after the Delhi Bar Council stopped him from appearing in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases against Sajjan Kumar and others, saying he enjoyed an office of profit, Mr Phoolka quit as leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly to continue his fight for justice.

The 73-year-old lawyer had said he had been fighting the cases for a long time, and they had reached a very "crucial" stage. "Will not give up '84 carnage cases. Would rather quit as minister. My presence in anti-Sikh riots cases is important at this stage; that is why I decided to quit as the leader of opposition," he had said.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has acknowledged Mr Phoolka's "selfless and tireless" service in a tweet.

I want to put on record my acknowledgement for the selfless & tireless service rendered by Senior Advocate Sdr HS Phoolka in ensuring justice for the victims of 1984 Anti-Sikh massacre.@hsphoolkapic.twitter.com/FjL90lxdDx - Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 17, 2018

At least 3,000 people were killed when mobs led by Congress leaders targeted Sikhs after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31.

HS Phoolka has accused the Congress of elevating and promoting its leaders allegedly involved in the carnage "when they should be punishing them".

"They were made ministers and given plum posts," he said.

The senior AAP leader also claimed there was "strong" evidence of Congress leader Kamal Nath's involvement in the anti-Sikh riots and said the wheel of justice was yet to turn against him.

Kamal Nath was sworn in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh today in a ceremony attended by top opposition leaders.

"There's ample amount of evidence against Kamal Nath and the wheel of justice is yet to turn against him," Mr Phoolka told news agency PTI.