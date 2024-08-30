Enough Proof To Charge Congress' Jagdish Tytler In Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Court

A Delhi court on Friday directed framing of charges, including murder and provocation with intent to cause riot, against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the killing of Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, and Gurcharan Singh, outside the Pul Bangash gurdwara in the city, during the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. The case had been registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Formal charges - unlawful assembly, rioting, disobedience to order, defiling a place of worship, abetment), mischief by fire, and theft, apart from murder and intent to cause a riot - will be framed on September 13, when Tytler will be be present to enter a plea - either 'guilty' or 'not guilty'.

The CBI, in a chargesheet filed in May last year, had accused Tytler, a former Union Minister, of "inciting, instigating and provoking the mob" assembled near the gurdwara in November 1984. In concluding arguments in January, the federal agency presented eyewitnesses' statements and told the court there is sufficient evidence to frame charges against the Congress leader.

"Tytler provoked the mob to kill Sikhs which resulted in Gurudwara Pul Bangash being set on fire by the mob and killing of three persons..." the CBI had said.

One witness claimed to have seen a mob carrying petrol canisters, sticks, swords, and rods, with Tytler, then a Member of Parliament, in front of the gurudwara, while others claimed to have seen him emerge from a car - a white Ambassador - and exhort the gathered mob to carry out his "instructions".

Tytler, however, has insisted there is not a "single (piece of) evidence".

"What have I done? If there is evidence against me I'm prepared to hang myself... It wasn't related to 1984 riots case for which they wanted my voice (sample)..." he had said in August last year, as he left the CBI's forensics laboratory.

The assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, by her Sikh bodyguards, in 1984 after her controversial 'Operation Blue Star', led to violent riots. Tytler got a clean chit from the CBI on three previous occasions, but after the last the court directed the agency to investigate further.

In 2012 Congress veteran Dr Manmohan Singh, then the Prime Minister, had apologised to Members of Parliament and the country for the riots that killed thousands. "I have no hesitation in apologising to not only the Sikhs... but also the nation. I bow my head in shame that such a thing happened," he had said.

Subsequently the party's senior leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also apologised and expressed regret; Mr Gandhi had said, "Prime Minister of UPA (the Congress-led ruling alliance) has apologised and President of the party (Ms Gandhi) expressed regrets. I share their sentiments.."

Tytler, 80, once a key Congress leader in Delhi, was also named in a report by the Nanavati Commission, which probed the anti-Sikh riots. The case against Tytler was one of the three the panel recommended, in 2005, be reopened by the CBI.

Jagdish Tytler has long been a point of attack for the Congress' rivals, including, in the past, current allies Aam Aadmi Party. The party has been accused of shielding its accused leaders.

Tytler is out on bail granted by a sessions court on a bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh each. That court had also imposed certain conditions on him, including guarantees that he will not tamper with the evidence or leave the country without permission.

