Jagdish Tytler, Arms Dealer Abhishek Verma Acquitted In Forgery Case: Lawyer

A Delhi court on Tuesday acquitted Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma in a 2009 case of allegedly forging the letterhead of then Minister of State for Home Ajay Maken, a defence lawyer said.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja acquitted the accused, saying the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Mr Verma, said.

The CBI had filed the case on Mr Maken's complaint that a forged letter on his letterhead was written to the then prime minister by Mr Verma in 2009 seeking easing of business visa norms.

The CBI in its chargesheet had alleged that the "forgery was done with active connivance" of Mr Tytler with Mr Verma.

The forged letter was given to a China-based telecom firm with the purpose of wrongfully assuring them of visa extension in India, the CBI alleged.

It alleged that Mr Verma had demanded a million dollars from the firm for showing the letter but the money did not exchange hands.

Acting on the complaint of Mr Maken, the CBI had registered a case against Mr Verma under section 469 of the Indian Penal Code which relates to forgery for the purpose of harming reputation.

The full order is awaited.

