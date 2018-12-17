Congress' Sajjan Kumar Gets Life Term In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has been sentenced to life in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has been sentenced to life in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case by the Delhi High Court after cancelling his acquittal from a trial court. "It is important to assure the victims that despite the challenges truth will prevail," the High Court said.

The court said "criminals have enjoyed political patronage", and appreciated the courage shown by the witness Jagdish Kaur for pursuing the case fearlessly.

Kumar must surrender before December 31, the court said.

The Congress leader was convicted of murder and rioting during the clashes that broke out in the wake of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards. As many as 2,800 Sikhs were killed in the violence, 2,100 in Delhi.

"The aftershock of those atrocities are still being felt," a bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel said.

The prosecution's key witness, Cham Kaur, had told Delhi's Patiala House Court on November 16 that she saw Sajjan Kumar telling a mob in Sultanpuri neighbourhood that Sikhs had killed "our mother". Ms Kaur had said two members of her family were killed in a mob attack the next morning.

The witness said she was able to recognise Sajjan Kumar, who was a parliamentarian then, because they used to visit him for getting ration cards and passports made. She also named other people who were allegedly killed by the mob the same day.