1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Verdict Live Updates: Sajjan Kumar Convicted, Gets Life Term

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case by the Delhi High Court. Reversing a lower court judgement that had acquitted him, the high court found Sajjan Kumar guilty of criminal conspiracy in the case and sentenced him to life imprisonment. "It is important to assure the victims that despite the challenges, truth will prevail and justice will be done," the Delhi High Court said in its judgement. Sajjan Kumar has until December 31 to surrender and has been directed not to leave the city. The victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots were represented by senior advocate HS Phoolka in this case.
At the time of the anti-Sikh riots, Sajjan Kumar was a parliamentarian. The court said that the criminals have enjoyed political patronage, and active steps were taken to protect Sajjan Kumar. The case
The trial court in 2013 had acquitted Sajjan Kumar in the case while convicted five others; giving life terms to former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal. Two others were sentenced to a 3-year jail term.
The coverups are now being defeated. Sajjan Kumar was a symbol of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The legacy of 1984 anti-Sikh riots hangs around the neck of Congress and Gandhi family."
Justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims finally. Congress leader Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi HC. Thanks to d efforts of HM Rajnath Singh n MHA of reopening d cases deliberately suppressed by d previous Govt.- Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) December 17, 2018
Sajjan Kumar's conviction by the Delhi High Court is a delayed vindication of Justice. The Congress and the Gandhi family legacy will continue to pay for the sins of 1984 riots.- Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 17, 2018
Finally the wheels of justice are moving. Sajjan Kumar gets life sentence in the 1984 state sponsored Sikh genocide.- Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 17, 2018
Prime Minister Modi's govt facilitated the re-investigation and formed a SIT to investigate the 1984 genocide. Judiciary looked at all the cases afresh. #Respect
"I welcome Delhi High Court verdict convicting Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case. It has been a very long n painful wait for innocent victims who were murdered by those in power. Nobody involved in any riot should be allowed to escape no matter how powerful the
I welcome Delhi High Court verdict convicting Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case.- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 17, 2018
It has been a very long n painful wait for innocent victims who were murdered by those in power.
Nobody involved in any riot should be allowed to escape no matter how powerful the individual maybe.