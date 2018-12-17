1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Verdict Live Updates: Sajjan Kumar Convicted, Gets Life Term

Anti-sikh riots case: A trial court had previously acquitted Sajjan Kumar in the case

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case by the Delhi High Court. Reversing a lower court judgement that had acquitted him, the high court found Sajjan Kumar guilty of criminal conspiracy in the case and sentenced him to life imprisonment. "It is important to assure the victims that despite the challenges, truth will prevail and justice will be done," the Delhi High Court said in its judgement. Sajjan Kumar has until December 31 to surrender and has been directed not to leave the city. The victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots were represented by senior advocate HS Phoolka in this case.

At the time of the anti-Sikh riots, Sajjan Kumar was a parliamentarian. The court said that the criminals have enjoyed political patronage, and active steps were taken to protect Sajjan Kumar. The case

The trial court in 2013 had acquitted Sajjan Kumar in the case while convicted five others; giving life terms to former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal. Two others were sentenced to a 3-year jail term.

