1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Verdict Live Updates: Sajjan Kumar Convicted, Gets Life Term

At the time of the anti-Sikh riots, Sajjan Kumar was a parliamentarian. The court said that the criminals have enjoyed political patronage, and active steps were taken to protect Sajjan Kumar.

All India | | Updated: December 17, 2018 12:30 IST
Anti-sikh riots case: A trial court had previously acquitted Sajjan Kumar in the case

New Delhi: 

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case by the Delhi High Court. Reversing a lower court judgement that had acquitted him, the high court found Sajjan Kumar guilty of criminal conspiracy in the case and sentenced him to life imprisonment. "It is important to assure the victims that despite the challenges, truth will prevail and justice will be done," the Delhi High Court said in its judgement. Sajjan Kumar has until December 31 to surrender and has been directed not to leave the city. The victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots were represented by senior advocate HS Phoolka in this case.

At the time of the anti-Sikh riots, Sajjan Kumar was a parliamentarian. The court said that the criminals have enjoyed political patronage, and active steps were taken to protect Sajjan Kumar.

The trial court in 2013 had acquitted Sajjan Kumar in the case while convicted five others; giving life terms to former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal. Two others were sentenced to a 3-year jail term.

Here are the live updates on 1984 anti-Sikh riots case verdict:

 


Dec 17, 2018
12:30 (IST)
Congress leader Kapil Sibal defends party says, "We denied him a ticket, he holds no office"
Dec 17, 2018
12:27 (IST)
Arun Jaitley's Veiled Dig At Congress, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-Designate Kamal Nath

"The irony is that this verdict comes on day when another leader who Sikh community believes is guilty, is being sworn-in as Chief Minster by the Congress"
Dec 17, 2018
12:02 (IST)
Sajjan Kumar A Symbol Of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Says Arun Jaitley

"Judgement of Delhi High Court is an extremely welcome development. For many of us who are witnesses, it was perhaps the worst kind of genocide that we ever saw. Congress govts in that period repeatedly indulged in coverup exercises.

The coverups are now being defeated. Sajjan Kumar was a symbol of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The legacy of 1984 anti-Sikh riots hangs around the neck of Congress and Gandhi family."
Dec 17, 2018
11:54 (IST)
BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav Thanks Home Ministry For Reopening "Cases Deliberately Suppressed" By Governments In The Past

Dec 17, 2018
11:41 (IST)
Arun Jaitley also said: "Justice for the victims of 1984 was buried by the Congress - the NDA restored fairness and accountability."
Dec 17, 2018
11:40 (IST)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on anti-Sikh riots verdict

Dec 17, 2018
11:39 (IST)
BJP IT-Cell Chief Credits PM For Sajjan Kumar's Conviction
Dec 17, 2018
11:27 (IST)
Delhi Chief Minister On Anti-Sikh Riots Verdict


"I welcome Delhi High Court verdict convicting Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case. It has been a very long n painful wait for innocent victims who were murdered by those in power. Nobody involved in any riot should be allowed to escape no matter how powerful the
individual maybe"
