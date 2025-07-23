Delhi Minister Approaches High Court Over Report On 1984 Sikh Riots Case

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court for summoning a police official's report allegedly mentioning the presence of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamalnath during a riot at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on November 1, 1984 which claimed two lives.

The petition filed before Justice Ravinder Dudeja seeks a direction to the government to place on record the report submitted by Gautam Kaul, former ACP New Delhi, with then police commissioner on the presence of Mr Kamalnath at the scene of crime on November 1, 1984.

The high court on January 27, 2022, directed the government to file the status report in the matter.

Based on a January 27, 2022 direction of the high court, the Centre filed an affidavit, which reportedly carried nothing on Mr Kamalnath's role in the incident, the petition said.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, representing the petitioner, claimed Mr Kamalnath's presence at the scene of crime was well documented in police records besides multiple newspapers had mentioned his presence at the place and time of the incident but those aspects were not considered by the government in its status report.

The court posted the application for hearing November 18.

The petition said two Sikhs, Inderjeet Singh and Manmohan Singh, were burnt alive in the compound of Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib by a mob allegedly led by Mr Kamalnath.

An FIR was registered against the five accused persons, without naming Mr Kamalnath.

The accused, however, were later acquitted in the case by the trial court, which held the accused were not present at the place of incident.

