13 Pollution Hotspots Under Watch: Delhi Orders Crackdown On Polluters

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess anti-pollution measures across 13 major hotspots in the city. The meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, brought together officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Divisional Commissioners, and senior representatives from multiple civic departments.

Focus on Hotspot Action Plan

During the meeting, Sirsa directed ground teams to intensify enforcement drives at identified pollution hotspots and ensure that anti-pollution measures are visible on the ground. Officials have been instructed to carry out regular water sprinkling, repair potholes, and strictly prevent open burning and dust generation at construction and industrial sites.

"The focus is on strict and sustained action, not just advisories," Sirsa told officials, according to those present in the meeting. He called for weekly progress reports from each hotspot to monitor compliance and accountability.

13 Hotspots Under Continuous Watch

The 13 identified pollution hotspots include Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, Mundka, Okhla Industrial Area, Jahangirpuri, Narela, Punjabi Bagh, and others that routinely record poor air quality. These zones have been under continuous watch by DPCC and local enforcement teams since the onset of the pollution season.

Officials said multi-agency coordination is being strengthened to ensure prompt response and penalty action wherever violations are found. "Every agency must act with urgency. From road repair to dust control, every measure must be visible at the site level," Sirsa said during the review.

Tracking Enforcement and Real-Time Measures

The minister also reviewed the status of mechanical sweeping, anti-smog gun deployment, and real-time monitoring of emissions across the capital. Officials briefed him on current field operations and the timelines for pending repair works at critical sites.

According to senior officials, stricter action has been planned in hotspot zones where repeated violations of waste burning and dust control norms have been reported.

'Cleaner Air, Accountable Action'

Reiterating the need for sustained efforts, Sirsa said, "A developed Delhi begins with cleaner air and accountable civic action." He added that the government's immediate goal is to ensure "visible impact" of anti-pollution measures before the next review cycle.

The environment department is expected to submit a consolidated progress report on hotspot mitigation measures next week, detailing enforcement status and pending actions.