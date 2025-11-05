"Visible Change Needed": Delhi Minister Pulls Up Civic Body Over Pollution

Amid Delhi's air quality concerns, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday pulled up the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for what he called a lack of "visible change" on the ground in curbing pollution.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Sood directed civic officials to intensify the city's anti-pollution and cleanliness drive, warning that machinery meant to control dust and waste must show a measurable impact.

"Our goal is to make Delhi not only clean but also green and sustainable. All departments must ensure accountability at every level," Sood said during the review.

According to MCD officials, around 14,000 tonnes of waste are collected in Delhi every day. The minister asked for faster waste segregation at source and efficient use of modern equipment such as smoke guns, sprinklers and mechanical road sweepers to control dust pollution. He also directed that if required, staff should work in double shifts to keep pollution levels under control.

Sood suggested re-designing routes of cleaning and sprinkling vehicles to cover more dust-prone zones and ensure "real, on-ground improvement." He also ordered that GPS tracking systems in all such vehicles be activated or repaired for real-time monitoring of pollution control operations.

Landfills In Focus

With landfill fires emerging as a major source of toxic emissions, Sood reviewed the situation at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla sites. Officials said around 20,000-25,000 tonnes of waste are being bio-mined daily, with peak levels touching 30,000 tonnes per day in recent months.

The minister directed that strict fire-prevention measures be implemented at dump sites, noting that three major fires last year at Ghazipur highlighted serious lapses in management. He will inspect the Ghazipur site on Monday and Bhalswa on Thursday to review progress.

Officials informed him that no new waste is being dumped at Okhla, and the existing measures have helped reduce landfill fires significantly.

Broader Anti-Pollution Push

Sood also met representatives of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to explore clean-energy measures to tackle vehicular pollution, one of Delhi's biggest emission sources.

He said the government's pollution strategy rests on "Technology, Transparency and Public Participation", adding that Delhi must move towards scientific waste handling and stricter monitoring.

"Fire incidents at dump sites and open waste burning are now being handled through scientific methods," Sood said.