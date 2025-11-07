Watch: Elon Musk Dances With Robot As Tesla Okays His $1 Trillion Pay Package

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, just got richer after Tesla shareholders approved his pay package of nearly $1 trillion for over the next decade. Musk celebrated his fat new pay cheque by shaking a leg with his company's humanoid robot, Optimus, at Tesla's annual general meeting in Austin, Texas.

Moments after his new pay package was approved, Musk stepped on stage amid cheers from the audience and broke into a dance move, with the robot copying his moves. The moment symbolised how tightly Tesla's future is deeply tied to Optimus, which, according to Musk, would handle manufacturing, deliveries, and even personal assistance one day.

Tesla's Optimus robots outperformed their fellow robot, Elon in dancing 😂pic.twitter.com/hLBnvZSPuL — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) November 6, 2025

"Other shareholder meetings are like snoozefests, but ours are bangers. Look at this -- this is sick," Musk told the crowd.

He then announced that Tesla was entering a new era "not just in cars, but in robotics and AI," Musk declared, gesturing to the humanoid beside him.

Musk's Trillion-Dollar Pay Cheque

Musk scored a resounding victory on Thursday as shareholders approved a pay package of as much as $878 billion over the next decade, endorsing his vision of morphing the EV maker into an AI and robotics juggernaut.

The approval comes even after opposition from some major investors, including Norway's sovereign wealth fund. But the Tesla board believed Musk could quit if the pay package was not approved.

The fat new pay cheque and additional responsibilities for Musk are also expected to allay investor concern about the Tesla CEO's focus being diluted with his work in politics as well as in running his other companies, including rocket maker SpaceX and artificial intelligence startup xAI.

The board and many investors who lent their endorsement have said the nearly $1 trillion package benefits shareholders in the longer run, as Musk must ensure Tesla achieves a series of milestones to get paid.

Now, Musk's goals over the next decade include the company delivering 20 million vehicles, having 1 million robotaxis in operation, selling 1 million robots and earning as much as $400 billion in core profit. But in order for him to get paid, Tesla's stock value has to rise in tandem, first to $2 trillion from the current $1.5 trillion, and all the way to $8.5 trillion.

Under the new plan, Musk could earn as much as $878 billion in Tesla stock over 10 years. Musk would be given as much as $1 trillion in stock but would have to make some payments back to Tesla.