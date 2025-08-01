Best July Air Quality In Delhi's History, Says Environment Minister

Delhi has recorded its cleanest July in decades, with 29 out of 31 days falling under the 'Good' or 'Satisfactory' air quality categories, the best performance for the month in the city's documented history, according to official data shared by the Delhi government.

Today's citywide Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 59, with most of the capital's 13 high-pollution hotspots also registering significant improvement, officials said.

The Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, called the development a result of systematic efforts and not just favourable weather. "True determination always delivers visible results. Delhi's cleanest July ever is proof that with clean intent and strong action, we can change the city's air quality for the better," Mr Sirsa said.

According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), a total of 126 days since January 1, 2025, have registered 'Good' or 'Satisfactory' air quality, an improvement over previous years.

The government attributes the cleaner air to multiple measures under a multi-agency pollution control strategy. These include stricter dust suppression at construction and demolition sites, mechanised road sweeping, increased green cover under Van Mahotsav drives, misting systems in market and traffic zones, and ongoing bio-mining at landfill sites.

"We have moved from reactive pollution control to proactive pollution prevention. Our 24/7 teams are implementing solutions on the ground, from increasing green cover to stricter dust control and garbage mountain bio-mining. Every action is delivering measurable impact," Sirsa said.

The government also claimed that preparations are underway for artificial rain interventions to further curb pollution levels ahead of winter, when air quality traditionally worsens.

Mr Sirsa said that this improvement is a result of policy-backed enforcement and year-round monitoring. "Delhi's clean air this July is not a coincidence; it's a consequence of policy, enforcement, and teamwork. We have created systems that work around the year, ensuring this progress is sustainable," he said.

Despite the positive trends, air quality in the city typically deteriorates during the autumn-winter period due to stubble burning, low wind speeds, and festive-season emissions. Officials said preparations are already being made to tackle those challenges.

"This is only the beginning. Delhi can and will breathe cleaner air in the days to come," the Minister added.

Key Figures shared by the government:

29 Clean Air Days in July 2025

126 Clean Air Days in 2025 so far

Citywide AQI Today: 59 ('Satisfactory')

Most Pollution Hotspots are within the 'Good' or 'Satisfactory' range

The government has urged the public to stay engaged with local environmental guidelines and support ongoing pollution mitigation efforts.