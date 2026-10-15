17-Year-Old To Be Tried As Adult In Minor's Rape-Murder Case In Assam

A Juvenile Justice Board in Assam's Hailakandi district has ordered that a 17-year-old accused in the alleged rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl face trial as an adult. The order comes more than two months after the girl was found dead at her home in the Aloichora area on the night of August 1.

The case had triggered protests across the Barak Valley, with demonstrators blocking National Highway 6 and demanding stringent punishment for those responsible.

Police said the accused was 17 years and five months old at the time of the incident. He was detained during the first week of August as investigators pursued the case.

The board's principal magistrate considered a psychological assessment, a preliminary assessment report from Silchar Medical College and Hospital, and a report submitted by the investigating officer before passing the order.

A case was registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 65(1), relating to rape of a girl under 16, and Section 103(1), relating to murder. Relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were also invoked.

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Experts Divided On Board's Decision

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the case. Police subsequently filed a chargesheet against five accused in September, including the juvenile, after examining forensic and medico-legal evidence, witness accounts, digital records and materials recovered from the scene.

Under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, children aged 16 to 18 accused of heinous offences can undergo a preliminary assessment to determine their capacity to understand the consequences of the alleged offence and the circumstances in which it was committed. The Children's Court determines whether the matter should proceed as an adult trial.

Meanwhile, the Hailakandi board's decision has prompted differing views among legal practitioners. While some have welcomed the move in view of the gravity of the allegations, others have questioned whether an adult trial is appropriate for an accused who was below 18 at the time.

Senior advocate Gautam Ghose welcomed the order, arguing that the reported circumstances of the case warranted serious consideration. He said the board had taken into account the nature of the allegations rather than relying on the accused's age alone.

However, Gauhati High Court lawyer and human rights activist Taniya Laskar raised concerns about the implications for juvenile justice and child rights.

Laskar argued that the juvenile justice framework provides for stringent consequences while retaining special protections for children. She said the decision could be challenged before a higher court and stressed that the seriousness of an allegation must not override statutory safeguards.

She also cautioned against allowing public anger or extensive media coverage to influence judicial decisions, emphasising that guilt must be established through evidence and due process. Referring to a separate criminal case from Nagaon, she said judicial outcomes could change when higher courts review the evidence and legal findings.

Supreme Court advocate Milan Laskar, meanwhile, said the Hailakandi decision was not without precedent, pointing to other cases in which accused persons below 18 have been considered for adult trials under Indian law.

The victim's family has welcomed the board's decision. A family member said they hoped that all those found responsible would face appropriate legal consequences and that the accused's age would not prevent accountability.

The case is now set to proceed under the adult-trial framework, subject to the applicable legal process and any challenge to the board's order. The allegations against the accused remain to be established through trial.