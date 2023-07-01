147 Candidates Qualify For The Indian Forest Service Examination: UPSC

The recruitment test was done to fill 150 posts of Indian Forest Service.

As many as 147 candidates have been declared successful in the 2022 Indian Forest Service examination, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Saturday.

Of them, 39 are from General category, 21 from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 54 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 22 Scheduled Castes (SC) and 11 Scheduled Tribes (ST), it said.

The recruitment test was done to fill 150 posts in the Indian Forest Service.

Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service examination, 2022, held by the UPSC from November 20 to 27, 2022, and the interviews for the personality test held in June this year, 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts in the Indian Forest Service, the commission said in a statement.

The commission has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building on its premises, and candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding their examination or recruitment on working days between 10 AM and 5 PM in person or over telephone nos. 011-23385271, 011-23098543, and 011-23381125, it said.

The result will also be available on the commission's website, www.upsc.gov.in.

"Marks of the candidates will be made available on the commission's website soon," the statement added.

