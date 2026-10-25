13 Arrested Over Assault On Bihu Troupe In Assam's Sribhumi

Thirteen people have been arrested following an alleged assault on members of a Bihu troupe in Assam's Sribhumi district, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemning the incident and directing the state police chief to take action.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession organised by Hindustan Club in Sribhumi town. Members of the troupe had been invited to perform at the event, according to media reports.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show performers with visible injuries. Some footage also appears to show bamboo sticks being used during the confrontation. The circumstances that led to the violence remain unclear.

Initial media reports suggested that the dispute may have been linked to objections over the playing of Assamese songs in the Barak Valley. There were also allegations that traditional Bihu instruments were damaged. These claims have not been independently verified, and the precise sequence of events is yet to be established.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Condemns Incident

Reacting to the incident on Sunday, Sarma said an attack on Bihu performers would not be tolerated and directed Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure action against those responsible.

"Bihu is the soul of Assam, our pride and our identity. We will never tolerate any insult to our culture and heritage," the Chief Minister wrote in a post on X.

The Chief Minister's remarks came after videos of the alleged assault began circulating online, drawing attention to the incident and prompting calls for action.

DGP Confirms 13 Arrests

Responding to the Chief Minister's direction, the Assam DGP confirmed that a case had been registered at Sribhumi Police Station and that 13 people had been arrested.

"As directed, a case has been registered at Sribhumi PS," the DGP wrote on X.

He said the arrested persons had been forwarded to court. The police are also working to identify and apprehend others allegedly involved in the incident, he added.

The investigation is underway to establish how the confrontation began and the role of those accused. Further details about the injured performers and the specific charges in the case were not immediately available.