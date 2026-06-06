India's human spaceflight journey is finding a powerful new voice on the ground, as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla turns author with a deeply personal memoir written in less than a year after his historic space mission. His book 'The Second Orbit' is not just a recollection of a spaceflight but an attempt to bring the emotional and mental journey of an astronaut closer to ordinary people.



Shukla's transition from astronaut to author comes on the back of a landmark mission. During the Axiom-4 Mission, the crew of four travelled a total of approximately 13.5 million kilometres and completed 320 orbits of Earth. They spent more than 432 hours in space, including 18 days aboard the International Space Station.

The mission lifted off on June 25, 2026 and landed on July 15, 2026. Travelling at 28,000 kilometres per hour, the crew experienced 16 sunsets and sunrises every day from a 400-kilometre orbit above Earth. A mission which cost India Rs 550 crores or nearly $ 75 million.



It is within months of returning from this extraordinary experience that Shukla has produced a 342-page memoir, reflecting not only on the science and spectacle of spaceflight but also on the inner life of an astronaut. His writing focuses on doubt, belief and persistence, drawing attention to the human element behind missions that often seem distant and technical.



Shukla says the book is about 80,000 words in length, meaning for every 168 kilometres he flew, he has a word about his incredible journey, where he may have actually lost his life had the ISRO team not intervened and reprimanded SpaceX for being careless about that oxygen leak on the Falcon 9 rocket.



The title 'The Second Orbit' itself reflects a deeper philosophy. It suggests that the real journey begins not with the launch, but with what follows. In his own words, the book is an effort to make spaceflight relatable to those who may never have imagined themselves connected to it, while also offering an honest account of his own struggles and convictions.

There is symbolism embedded even in the author's name.

'Shubhanshu' is a Sanskrit word that means an auspicious ray or a fortunate beam of light, derived from 'shubha' meaning auspicious or good and 'anshu' meaning ray. The surname 'Shukla' translates to bright or white. In many ways, the name reflects both identity and journey. As he travelled into space in a white suit, the imagery of light, clarity and purpose becomes striking. It reinforces the idea of an individual carrying not just personal ambition but the aspirations of a nation of 1.4 billion. Incidentally, NDTV had learnt that Shukla wasn't ISRO's first choice for the Axiom-4 mission, but fortunately, he got that sweet spot as the 'top gun' became unwell. Destiny came his way before his 40 th birthday, and he excelled in his space mission, making India proud.



Shukla's career itself has been marked by discipline and quiet achievement. A decorated Indian Air Force fighter pilot and test pilot with more than 2,000 flying hours across multiple aircraft, he was selected among the astronauts for India's Gaganyaan mission. His role as mission pilot on Axiom-4 Mission added a global dimension to his profile, placing him at the forefront of India's expanding presence in human spaceflight.

Yet the book deliberately shifts focus away from external achievements to internal battles. It explores moments where doubt competes with determination, where persistence becomes the defining force, and where the weight of expectations must be carried in silence. The narrative does not present spaceflight as a triumph alone but as a process shaped by relentless effort and emotional endurance.



The memoir, of which only the flyer is out, also underscores the idea that this journey is not an individual one. The subtitle, "Belief of a Man...Dream of 1.4 Billion Hearts," captures the sense of collective aspiration tied to India's space programme. Shukla presents his experience as something larger than himself, suggesting that every milestone in space carries the hopes of millions.



The endorsements for the book underline its significance. India's first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma, describes it in clear terms.

"The book is a master class delivered by one who has been there and done that. Sachin Tendulkar, one of India's most celebrated sporting icons, highlights its inspirational quality. "A wonderful memoir that will inspire everyone to dream and reach for their stars."



The achievement itself has also drawn recognition in the media. "Shubhanshu Shukla created history by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station", NDTV had said and finds it endorsed. A book is being published by Penguin Books at the end of this month.



Taken together, these voices reinforce the idea that 'The Second Orbit' is not simply a recounting of events but a narrative that resonates across fields, from science to sport to public imagination.



In bringing his story to print so soon after returning from space, Shukla has chosen immediacy over distance. The result is a memoir that carries the freshness of lived experience. It invites readers not just to witness a journey into orbit, but to reflect on the question that lies at its heart. How long can one hold on when the path becomes difficult, and what does it take to keep believing when the odds seem overwhelming?

For India's space programme, the book comes at a moment of rising ambition. For readers, it offers something more personal. It presents the journey of a man whose name means light, who travelled above the Earth at breathtaking speed, and who returned to tell a story that seeks to illuminate what it truly takes to rise and endure. He is now one of the four Gaganyatri designates for India's ambitious human space program named Gaganyaan, slated to launch in a few years.