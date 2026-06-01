Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons Learnt From Machines, Says Focus Should Feel Joyful

Shubhanshu Shukla has shared a reflective message on his X handle about focus, distraction, and the lessons he has learned from working with machines. In the post, he discussed the significance of the zero-gravity indicator chosen for Axiom Mission 4 and connected it to the importance of discernment in today's world.

Shukla wrote that he has worked with machines for most of his life and that the biggest lesson they taught him was how to be more human.

He explained that every space mission carries a zero-gravity indicator, a small plush toy that begins floating when gravity no longer affects it. According to him, the indicator serves as a tradition and a quiet symbol amid the engineering involved in space missions.

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Why A Swan Was Chosen

For Axiom Mission 4, the team selected a swan as the mission's zero-gravity indicator.

Shukla noted that the swan is considered sacred in the cultures represented by the mission - Poland, Hungary, and India. He highlighted that, in Indian tradition, the swan is associated with Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge.

He also referred to the swan's symbolic ability to separate milk from water, describing it as a way of finding what is real within what is mixed.

The swan was given the name "Joy." According to Shukla, the name reflects what focus feels like when it is truly found. He described focus not as something rigid or mechanical, but as something joyful.

Message On Modern Distractions

In his post, Shukla reflected on the challenges faced by younger generations, stating that people today have more information and distractions to filter than ever before.

He wrote that distraction is no longer accidental but is designed, optimised, and delivered at scale. Because of this, he said that maintaining focus requires something deeper than discipline and called it discernment.

Concluding his message, Shukla encouraged people to identify what truly matters and rise above unnecessary distractions.