12 More Ministers To Be Part Of Himanta Sarma Cabinet, Oath Tomorrow

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced his 12-member team, who will be sworn in as cabinet ministers on Friday. Taking to X, Sarma said that the swearing-in ceremony would take place at 12:46 pm on Friday.

The legislators named for induction into the Council of Ministers are Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu, and Susanta Borgohain.

The swearing-in ceremony will formally constitute the new Council of Ministers under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarma. Senior government officials, legislators, and other dignitaries will attend the event.

Sarma was sworn in as chief minister for a second consecutive term on May 12 after the NDA secured a decisive victory in the Assembly elections, winning 102 of the 126 seats.

Know Your Ministers

Himanta Sarma's cabinet will have 17 ministers, while two berths will be left vacant.

Ashwini Sarkar, MLA from Golakganj in Dhubri, was the only Hindu candidate elected from a Muslim-dominated constituency. Sushanta Borgohain, the Ahom face for the BJP this time, is an MLA from Demow in Sivasagar district. Nilima Devi, an MLA from Mangaldai of Darrang district representing Lower Assam, was elected to the assembly for the first time.

Biswajit Daimary, a senior Bodo leader and a former Speaker, had been accused of irregularities that led to the suspension and transfer of multiple officials in the assembly.

While the above are going to first-time ministers, the remaining eight have been part of the previous cabinet.

Pijush Hazarika, a close associate of Sarma, is likely to secure a significant portfolio. Jayanta Malla Barua is a prominent face in Lower Assam politics. Ashok Singhal, from the Sonitpur district, played a crucial role in the delimitation process and has RSS links.

Bimal Borah, a loyalist of Sarbananda Sonowal, had eased into the Sarma cabinet. His role as the cultural minister in the last term was well acknowledged. Ranoj Pegu, a senior BJP leader from the Mising tribal community from Dhemaji, is likely to be retained as the education minister.

Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul, one a Bengali speaker and another a Hindi speaker from Barak Valley, had consolidated both the linguistic communities in this election.

Two ministers - Keshab Mahanta and Atul Bora - are from the AGP.

Including Rameswar Teli, Ajanta Neog, Chandan Boro, and Atul Bora, who have already been sworn in, the cabinet will have 17 ministers. The two berths left vacant will likely be filled over the next one year.

Significantly, two leaders who had switched over from the Congress to BJP - Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Borah - have been left out.