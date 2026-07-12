Video: Himanta Sarma Uses Road Roller, Destroys Seized Drugs Worth Rs 472 Crore

Assam on Sunday destroyed seized drugs worth Rs 472.51 crore in one of the state's biggest drug disposal drives, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declaring that the fight against drug trafficking is "being taken to the next level."

The state-level disposal programme was held on the outskirts of Guwahati in the presence of Sarma and his cabinet ministers Jayanta Malla Baruah and Narayan Deka, senior Assam Police officers, and other government officials.

In a video posted on his X account, Sarma was seen using a road roller to destroy the drugs.

"Taking our fight against drugs to the next level, today we have destroyed Rs 472cr of drugs, which could have destroyed precious lives. We are relentless in our pursuit against drugs and have adopted a ZERO TOLERANCE policy towards it," he said.

The drugs, seized in cases registered across Assam, were destroyed using a high-temperature incinerator provided by the central government. Officials said the scientific disposal process is environmentally safe and will continue over the next eight to nine days until the remaining stock of seized narcotics is cleared.

The destroyed contraband included 39.068 kg of morphine, 79.770 kg of opium, 58.877 kg of heroin, 0.0471 kg of cocaine, 19.02 lakh Yaba tablets, 2.29 lakh bottles of cough syrup, 37,796.34 kg of cannabis (ganja) and 9.49 kg of poppy straw.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said Assam's campaign against narcotics has received support across party lines. He noted that members from both the treasury and opposition benches had backed strict action against drug traffickers during the Budget Session of the Assam Assembly.

He said the narcotics destroyed on Sunday were linked to cases in which courts had granted permission for disposal after completion of the required legal process.

Highlighting the scale of the state's anti-drug campaign, the chief minister said Assam Police has registered more than 3,300 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act over the past five years.

Sarma said a large portion of the narcotics entering Assam originates from Myanmar and is smuggled through Mizoram and Manipur before being transported to other parts of the country. While enforcement agencies have arrested hundreds of peddlers and carriers, identifying and arresting the masterminds remains a challenge as many operate from outside India's borders, he added.

He stressed that intelligence gathering and coordination among enforcement agencies remain crucial in dismantling drug networks.

"Drug trafficking has no caste, religion, or community. It is an organised criminal network. We need timely intelligence and public cooperation to identify peddlers and track the routes used to move drugs from one state to another," Sarma said.

The chief minister also said the Centre has stepped up coordination with authorities in Myanmar while strengthening surveillance along the Mizoram and Manipur borders. Better intelligence and the use of technology, he said, have helped agencies intercept several major consignments in recent years.

Speaking about the changing tactics of smugglers, Sarma said investigators have detected cases where narcotics were hidden inside fake leg casts worn by people pretending to have fractures. He also displayed tiny bottles used to conceal cocaine, saying such methods are increasingly being used to evade security checks.

He cautioned that border fencing alone cannot eliminate drug trafficking, as smuggling networks constantly adapt their methods.

"Border fencing is important, but it is not the complete solution. Smugglers keep changing their methods and using new technology. Our agencies must remain one step ahead through intelligence, coordination and modern policing," Sarma added.