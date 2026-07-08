Himanta Sarma Backs Tough Anti-Drug Policing, Promises Stricter Action In Assam

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday defended his government's crackdown on narcotics, saying the fight against the drug menace requires firm policing, coordinated action across state and sustained efforts to rehabilitate those affected by addiction.

Replying to a call attention motion on a "drug-free Assam" in the state assembly, Sarma said criticism of police personnel for taking stringent action against drug traffickers affects their morale, as officers resort to such measures only when left with no alternative.

"When police are sometimes forced to take strict measures against traffickers, including opening fire in retaliation, some members of the assembly express reservations," Sarma said adding that such action is taken only when they have no other option.

The chief minister also rejected suggestions that drug abuse is confined to any particular community or region. Referring to remarks made during the discussion, he said the menace has affected all sections of society.

Sarma further said investigations have often revealed that drug trafficking networks operating in Assam have links to Myanmar. He added that the state is working in coordination with Mizoram and Manipur, which share borders with Myanmar, to strengthen efforts to curb cross-border smuggling.

He said the government is also focusing on rehabilitating those arrested in drug-related cases and people recovering from addiction.

According to the chief minister, curbing narcotics would also help reduce petty crimes such as chain snatching and other social problems associated with drug abuse.

Replying to the discussion, parliamentary affairs minister Pijush Hazarika said Assam registered 14,823 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and other related laws between 2021 and 2025.

During the period, law enforcement agencies seized around 696 kg of heroin and other narcotic substances.

Hazarika said 4,175 people were arrested in drug-related cases in 2021, while the figure rose to 4,901 in 2025, reflecting what he described as an intensified enforcement drive.

Drawing a comparison with the previous Congress government, the minister said 195 NDPS cases were registered in 2011, leading to 217 arrests, with only 1 kg of heroin seized. In 2015, the figures stood at 206 cases, 328 arrests and 1 kg of heroin recovered.

He also highlighted the Drugs Free Assam mobile application, launched in 2021 to facilitate anonymous reporting of drug-related activities. According to Hazarika, the app has received 585 complaints so far, leading to the seizure of narcotics worth nearly Rs3 crore and the arrest of 30 people in 16 cases.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, who moved the call attention motion, said narcotics have affected every section of society and called for stronger and more coordinated measures to eliminate drug trafficking and abuse.

While acknowledging the efforts of the police, he alleged that instances of corruption within the enforcement machinery had weakened the fight against the drug trade.

AIUDF legislator Badruddin Ajmal also described the drug menace as a serious concern and urged the government to adopt the strictest possible measures to eliminate it.