Assam Chief Minister Welcomes Guns N' Roses To Perform In Guwahati On November 17

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed legendary American rock band Guns N' Roses ahead of their upcoming concert in Guwahati later this year.

Sharing the news on X, the Chief Minister expressed his excitement about the band's visit to the state. He wrote, "Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N' Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world's most iconic rock bands to Assam."

Referring to the success of rapper Post Malone's concert in the state, he said, "Following the historic success of Post Malone's concert, Assam's rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather momentum. As fans travel from across India and beyond, they will experience Assam's hospitality, culture and vibrancy, while creating new opportunities for tourism and the local economy."

About The Band

Guns N' Roses are scheduled to perform at the NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on November 14 before heading to Guwahati on November 17. Both concerts are part of the Bandland on Tour series, which is being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

The band, featuring frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, last performed in India in May 2025. Their return is expected to attract rock music fans from across the country, making it one of the most anticipated live music events of the year.

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