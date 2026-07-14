Opposition Walks Out Of Assam Assembly Demanding Tribal Status For 6 Communities

The Opposition staged a walkout from the Assam Assembly on Tuesday during the ongoing Budget Session, protesting the government's failure to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Assam's six communities, including the Moran, Motok, Chutia, Tai Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi and Adivasi (Tea Tribes) communities.

Leader of the Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury said the BJP had repeatedly promised to grant ST status to the six communities before elections but had failed to fulfil the commitment after coming to power.

"We raised the matter in the Assembly today, but we are not satisfied with the minister's reply. That is why we have walked out of the House," Choudhury told reporters.

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi accused the BJP government of breaking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2016 election promise.

"In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised at a public rally that the six communities of Assam would be granted Scheduled Tribe status within six months if the BJP came to power. Today, nearly 11 years have passed, but the promise remains unfulfilled," Gogoi said.

He also referred to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill introduced in Parliament in 2019, questioning why the proposal had not been implemented.

"Today, all Opposition parties united to ask the government to clearly state whether it will grant ST status to the six communities or not. The government failed to give a clear answer. That is why we protested and walked out of the Assembly," Gogoi added.

BJP MLA from Raha constituency Sashi Kanta Das backed the demand while expressing confidence in the state government.

"I support the demand for granting Scheduled Tribe status to the six communities. Many people are asking why it has not happened yet. I believe the work being carried out under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be completed, and the promise will be fulfilled," Das said.