Assam's Rs 77,353 Crore Investment Plan To Expand Power Infrastructure

Assam has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to strengthen its power sector, proposing investments worth Rs 77,353 crore across a wide range of electricity generation, storage and transmission projects in the 2026-27 state Budget.

Presenting the Budget on Friday, Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the state aims to significantly enhance its power capacity through a mix of thermal, hydro and solar projects, alongside investments in energy storage and modern transmission infrastructure to meet rising electricity demand in the years ahead.

One of the biggest proposals is an investment of Rs 27,100 crore to develop pumped storage projects with a combined capacity of 4,900 MW. The government has also proposed spending Rs 40,000 crore on a 3,200 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant, which is expected to become one of the largest power generation facilities in Assam.

Renewable energy has also been given priority in the Budget. The proposals include 137 MW of small hydropower generation, 75 MW of solar capacity and a 25 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Kamrup district. Meanwhile, the 120 MW Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project has entered the trial commissioning stage.

The government has further proposed setting up 11 small hydropower projects across Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Udalguri, Biswanath and Sivasagar districts. New solar power installations have also been planned in Sonitpur and Namrup to increase the state's renewable energy capacity.

Alongside new power generation projects, the Budget places strong emphasis on upgrading the transmission network. Around Rs 4,600 crore has been proposed for developing new 400 kV transmission corridors and grid substations to strengthen electricity supply across the state.

Over the next five years, Assam plans to add nearly 15,000 circuit kilometres of transmission and distribution lines, establish 120 substations and install about 20,000 High Voltage Distribution Systems (HVDS). The government has also set a target of reducing transmission and distribution losses from the current 13.4 per cent to 8 per cent.

The announcement comes as major private investments are also taking shape in Assam's power sector. Projects awarded to the Adani Group, including a 3,200 MW thermal power plant and 2,700 MW of pumped storage capacity, are expected to play a significant role in boosting the state's future electricity generation.