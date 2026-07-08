Assam's Inter-State Boundary Disputes, Encroachment Issue Raised In Assembly

The third day of the Budget Session in the Assam Legislative Assembly witnessed discussions on the state's longstanding interstate boundary disputes, with legislators raising concerns over alleged encroachment by neighbouring states and urging the government to work towards a permanent resolution.

During Question Hour, Ropahihat Congress MLA Nurul Hoda raised the issue of Assam's boundaries with Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, seeking details on the status of the disputes and the government's efforts to resolve them.

As per official data released by Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora, over 16,144 hectares of Assam's land is under encroachment by Arunachal Pradesh, 59,490 hectares by Nagaland, 3,442 hectares by Meghalaya, and 82,752 hectares by Mizoram.

Bora told reporters outside the Assembly that the interstate boundary disputes are decades-old issues that predate the present government.

"The interstate boundary problem is not of today; it is a long-standing issue. When new states were created, the boundaries were not fully demarcated, leading to disputes along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Nagaland, Assam-Mizoram and Assam-Meghalaya borders. Through discussions with the neighbouring states, we are trying to resolve these issues permanently. Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have come forward, while talks with Nagaland are continuing, although there is also a pending case before the Supreme Court. We hope these issues can be resolved within the next five years," Bora said.

Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed criticised both the Assam and central governments, alleging that those living in the dispute areas continue to face harassment. He said people living along the Assam-Nagaland boundary often face difficulties due to alleged interference by neighbouring authorities and stressed that repeated meetings have not produced lasting results.

Ahmed urged the governments to hold meaningful peace talks with neighbouring states and arrive at a permanent settlement to protect the interests of residents living along Assam's boundaries.

Hoda also expressed dissatisfaction over the government's response in the Assembly. He alleged armed groups continue to intimidate the residents in the disputed areas and claimed every household there had received notices demanding money.

Hoda said he did not receive a satisfactory reply from the minister to the concerns he raised and called for a stronger government intervention to safeguard people living in boundary regions.

The discussion highlighted the continuing challenges surrounding Assam's interstate boundary disputes, with legislators across party lines emphasising the need for a lasting and peaceful resolution through dialogue and coordinated action with neighbouring states.