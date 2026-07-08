Lashkar Terrorist, Who Was Trapped In J&K For Four Days, Killed In Encounter

In a big success for the security forces, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, who was trapped in J&K for five days, has been killed in an encounter.

His body has been recovered from Saidpora area in South Kashmir. Forces have also recovered arms and ammunition after gunning down the terrorist.

The terrorist came on security forces' radar after two terrorists who were first spotted by surveillance cameras on five days ago in a dense orchard in the area.

Cordon and search operation was launched following info about presence of Lashkar Commander Zakir Ganai and his accomplice Latief Bhat.

Both were caught on cctv came while moving in Chhanapora area of Saidpora. Immediately after that operation was launched and area was cordoned. Security forces are trying to asecertain the identity of the killed terrorist.

Confirming the success, the J&K Police posted: "You can run, but you cannot hide". The operation to hunt down the terrorist was conducted jointly by the J&K Police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF.

An exchange of gunfire reportedly took place as the security forces closed in on the terrorists.

All possible exit routes through the orchard were sealed by the Army's specialised counter-insurgency unit, Victor Force, and the area was lit up to enhance visibility.