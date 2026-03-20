1.5 Lakh Farmers Hit As Rule To Fix Errors Used To Usurp Land In Maharashtra

A massive land records scam in Maharashtra was raised in the state's Legislative Council, with the government admitting that up to 1.5 lakh farmers may have been affected by changes to ownership documents.

The fraud centres on the 7/12 extract - a key land ownership record - where officials allegedly misused provisions meant for correcting clerical errors to alter ownership rights. Under Section 155 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, minor spelling or typing mistakes can be rectified. However, authorities now say this clause was widely abused to transfer land without the consent or knowledge of rightful owners.

The irregularities, reported largely during July-August 2025, were flagged after multiple complaints from farmers - particularly in Pune and other high-value land regions - who found their names removed or changed in official records.

The issue was raised in the Legislative Council by MLA Anil Parab, prompting the formation of an inquiry committee. Its findings exposed serious administrative lapses, following which the government ordered a statewide audit of all changes made under Section 155 over the past five years. A report has been sought within two months.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule termed it "a grave offence" and acknowledged on the floor of the House that "a major administrative lapse" had occurred. He warned that the scam could be among the largest in the department's history. The government has announced strict action, including suspension and criminal cases against officials involved in large-scale irregularities. Cases will also be filed under the Public Records Act if key documents are found missing, while departmental action will be taken in less severe cases.

In a three-pronged strategy for taking strict action against the guilty parties, Bawankule has directed that officials found to have committed irregularities in more than 30 cases - or in instances where serious fraud has been detected - will be placed under immediate suspension, and criminal cases will be registered against them. In cases where the relevant record files are found to be missing, criminal cases will be registered under the Public Records Act, 2005. Officials involved in irregularities of a moderate nature will be transferred, and departmental inquiries will be initiated against them.

The Opposition has demanded criminal proceedings against all those involved, from local officials to senior authorities.

In states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, the 7/12 extract serves as the most crucial legal document establishing land ownership rights. It can be described as the definitive Land Title or the comprehensive summary of land records. Essentially, it is a page from a register that contains the complete history and details of a specific parcel of land. It is a composite document formed by combining Form Number 7 and Form Number 12. Form No 7 contains information regarding land ownership rights, while Form No 12 details land usage and cultivation particulars.