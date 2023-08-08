IIT-Hyderabad Student From Odisha Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room

This is the second suicide of an IIT-Hyderabad student in a span of a month.

A 21-year-old postgraduate student of IIT-Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on the institute's campus in Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

This is the second suicide of an IIT-Hyderabad student in a span of a month.

In the latest incident, the first-year MTech student, hailing from Odisha, who had joined the course on July 26, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hostel room on Monday night by some of her classmates, they said.

According to a police official of Sangareddy Rural police station, some worried classmates went to the room and found her hanging after she did not come for lunch and dinner on Monday.

The IIT authorities informed the police about the incident and a case was registered.

In a suicide note purportedly written by the student, she mentioned about "some financial problem in the family" and reportedly took the extreme step as she was depressed about it, police said.

In July, a second-year BTech student of IIT-Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide in Visakhapatnam.

