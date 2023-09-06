IIT-Hyderabad Launches Innovative REEL Competition for PhD Students

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

In the digital era, where social media and short video content have transformed the way of storytelling, the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-Hyderabad), has introduced a competition called "Research Exhibition Expressed by Lens" (R.E.E.L.). The initiative aims to foster creativity and engagement in research communication, inviting PhD students to showcase their research creativity.

The IIT-Hyderabad made the announcement on Tuesday, September 5, on its official social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

The R.E.E.L. competition invites researchers to create concise 1-minute (or less) video presentations of their ongoing projects. Taking to X, IIT Hyderabad asked, "Are you ready to REEL in your research story? What's R.E.E.L. all about?"

"In today's digital age, social media and REELs have revolutionized storytelling. At IIT-Hyderabad, we're thrilled to introduce the Research Exhibition Expressed by Lens (R.E.E.L.) competition, a groundbreaking opportunity for you to showcase your research creativity!" it said.

"Create a 1-minute (or less) video presentation of your research project. Exciting prizes from private sponsors and your research story will get the spotlight on IITH Handles!" it added.

The competition is open to all PhD students of IIT Hyderabad. The decision of the judging panel will be final.

The last date for submitting the video presentation of the research project is September 30.

