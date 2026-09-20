Hyderabad Actor-Wrestler Saurav Gurjar Accused Of Harassing Woman After Promising To Marry

Hyderabad's Gachibowli police have filed a case against actor and professional wrestler Saurav Gurjar following a complaint from a woman who alleged that he cheated and harassed her after promising to marry her.

The woman approached the Gachibowli police of Cyberabad on August 15, alleging that Gurjar had assured her of marriage and promised to give her rights equivalent to those of a wife.

She further alleged that she was subjected to physical and mental harassment during their relationship.

According to her complaint, the two first became acquainted through Instagram in 2021 and subsequently developed a close relationship through WhatsApp.

She told police that they met in person for the first time on December 25, 2021. Their relationship allegedly continued while she was in the United States and after she returned to India.

The woman alleged that Gurjar persuaded her to quit her job in the US after assuring her that they would start a business together.

She claimed that the alleged harassment subsequently affected her ability to concentrate on her work.

She also alleged that whenever she questioned Gurjar about marriage, he would block her phone number and distance himself from her.

According to the complaint, Gurjar stayed with her from October 2025 until March 2026. She further alleged that after returning to Hyderabad and continuing to live with her, he suddenly disappeared without informing her.

Based on the complaint, Gachibowli police registered a case and began investigating the allegations. Police traced Gurjar to Mumbai, where he was detained and brought to Hyderabad for further legal process.

The police investigation is expected to examine the relationship, the alleged assurances of marriage and the other claims made by the complainant.