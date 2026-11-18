The Greater Hyderabad Excise Department's Directorate of Task Force (DTF) has busted an alleged counterfeit premium liquor racket operating in the Sathamrai area of Shamshabad and arrested two persons. Officials seized 10 bottles of allegedly adulterated liquor and more than 30 empty premium liquor bottles during a raid.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vangali Ashok (43), a former distillery employee, and Mohammed Yaqoob Pasha (29), a scrap dealer.

According to the Excise officials, Ashok had previously worked at Bagga Distillery but quit his job around six months ago and subsequently took up work as a cab driver. However, he allegedly continued to engage in an illegal liquor business by refilling discarded premium whisky bottles with cheaper liquor and selling them at higher prices.

Investigations revealed that Ashok allegedly procured empty bottles of popular whisky brands, including Johnnie Walker, Dewar's and 100 Pipers, from a scrap shop owned by Yaqoob Pasha.

After cleaning the bottles and removing their caps, he allegedly filled them with low-cost liquor, priced at around Rs. 560 per bottle, and passed them off as expensive imported whisky.

The racket came to light after Excise officials received information about the illegal activity.

Acting on the tip-off, the DTF team conducted a raid at Ashok's residence in Sathamrai and recovered the bottles.

During interrogation, Ashok allegedly disclosed that he had been obtaining empty premium liquor bottles through Pasha. Based on this information, officials arrested Pasha as well.

Excise authorities suspect that the accused had been selling the refilled bottles to approximately 10 local customers. Officials are now investigating the buyers' identities and possible involvement of other individuals in the racket.

The accused and seized material were handed over to the Shamshabad Excise Police Station for further legal action.

Further investigation is underway.