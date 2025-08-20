World Mosquito Day 2025: Diseases Beyond Malaria That Indians Should Watch

Every year on 20 August, World Mosquito Day reminds us of Sir Ronald Ross's discovery that mosquitoes transmit malaria. But in 2025, the message goes far beyond malaria alone. These tiny insects remain one of the world's deadliest creatures, spreading a range of viral and parasitic diseases that affect millions in India each year. From dengue and chikungunya to Japanese encephalitis and lymphatic filariasis, mosquito-borne infections place huge health and economic burdens on families. India has made real strides against malaria, yet other mosquito-borne infections are seasonal regulars, especially during and after the monsoon. Knowing the symptoms, the national response and simple prevention steps can help you and your family stay safe.

So, here's a brief but detailed guide on all the mosquito-borne infections that every Indian needs to be prepared to prevent and fight.

Malaria: Progress, but don't drop your guard

India has cut malaria sharply since 2015, and the National Strategic Plan aims to eliminate it in phased fashion by 2027-2030. Official surveillance recorded 227,564 cases and 83 deaths in 2023, reflecting a long-term decline, though hotspots persist in parts of tribal, forested and hard-to-reach areas. Use of rapid testing, artemisinin-based therapies, insecticide-treated nets and indoor residual spraying remain the pillars. If you develop fever with chills, test early, because malaria is curable when treated promptly.

Dengue: India's biggest viral mosquito threat

Driven by Aedes mosquitoes that breed in clean, stagnant water (rooftop tanks, coolers, planters), dengue now affects most districts. NCVBDC's dashboard shows large annual swings and recent surges; 2024 saw very high counts and 2025 has already logged cases across multiple states as per very recent reports. Warning signs of dengue fever include high fever, intense body pain, retro-orbital headache, rash, and-around day 4-6-abdominal pain or bleeding. Management is mainly supportive; avoid NSAIDs like ibuprofen unless told by a clinician. Prevention is about community clean-ups (weekly "dry day"), covered water storage, and daytime bite protection.

Chikungunya: Painful, usually self-limiting-still worth avoiding

Also spread by Aedes, chikungunya causes sudden fever and severe joint pains that can linger for weeks. India documents cyclical spikes; NCVBDC maintains year-wise data and advisories for states. Treatment is supportive (fluids, rest, analgesics as advised). The same source reduction and daytime repellent strategies that work for dengue work here too-because it's the same mosquito.

Japanese Encephalitis (JE): Less common but serious, with a vaccine in endemic areas

JE is a brain infection caused by a flavivirus usually spread by Culex mosquitoes that breed near rice fields and pig-rearing areas. Most infections are asymptomatic, but severe disease can cause seizures, coma or neurological disability. There's no specific antiviral, so prevention is key. India offers JE vaccination to children in endemic districts through the Universal Immunization Programme; states in the North-East and East report most cases. Seek urgent care for fever with altered sensorium or seizures.

Lymphatic Filariasis (LF/Elephantiasis): A long fight we can win

Caused by thread-like worms spread by Culex (and some Anopheles/Aedes) mosquitoes, LF can silently damage lymphatic vessels and later lead to leg/genital swelling and disability. India is accelerating elimination using Mass Drug Administration (MDA)-an annual dose (DEC + albendazole), with triple-drug IDA (ivermectin + DEC + albendazole) in selected districts to speed up impact. The Government's 2024 updated guideline notes that about 40% of endemic districts have already stopped MDA after meeting microfilaria targets, and a national MDA round across 13 states launched in February 2025 to reach 17.5 crore people. If an MDA team visits, take the medicines under supervision unless you're medically ineligible-it protects you and your community.

Zika: Still sporadic, but on the radar

Zika causes a mild illness in most adults (fever, rash, red eyes, joint pains), but infection in pregnancy can cause serious birth defects. India reported 151 laboratory-confirmed Zika cases in 2024-the majority from Pune district, Maharashtra-prompting central advisories and a published national action plan. Pregnant women and couples planning pregnancy should be especially strict with bite prevention and should seek testing if symptomatic and exposed.

West Nile Virus (WNV): Rare, yet documented in India

WNV is a Culex-borne flavivirus; most infections are mild, but a small fraction progress to neuroinvasive disease. India has documented WNV activity for decades, with reports from Assam and Kerala among others, and research updates in peer-reviewed journals. If someone develops encephalitis during peak mosquito season, clinicians may test for WNV alongside JE.

Top Flipkart Deals On Mosquito Repellents and Everyday Essentials

Photo Credit: Pexels

Where India Stands In 2025

Here's a brief report on the preparedness of the Indian healthcare system against these mosquito-borne illnesses, and what areas we need to highlight in each case.

Malaria: Sustained decline in cases have been seen since 2015; 2023 recorded around 2.28 lakh cases and 83 deaths nationally, with elimination targeted by 2027-2030. Keep up testing and vector control in residual hotspots.

Dengue & Chikungunya: Widely distributed prevalence across the nation. The Centre and states issue seasonal advisories and run source-reduction drives. Community participation is decisive with efforts like weekly dry days, covering tanks, and eliminating breeding sites.

JE: Vaccination of children in endemic districts continues; surveillance tracks cases and deaths state-wise. Prompt referral of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) saves lives.

LF: India is aiming for elimination as a public-health problem by 2027. Updated national guidelines (2024) and large-scale MDA rounds (2025) are in place-public compliance with supervised dosing is critical.

Zika & WNV: Sporadic threat but real; 2024 Zika clusters were confirmed by WHO, and WNV has documented circulation. Travel, pregnancy planning, and clinician awareness matter.

What You Can Do (Works For All Mosquito-Borne Diseases)

Here are some critical steps each and every Indian citizen needs to take to prevent all mosquito-borne illnesses.

Stop breeding at home: Once a week, empty, scrub and sun-dry containers; cover tanks and buckets; change cooler water; drill holes in tyre swings; clear roof gutters. These steps hit Aedes hard.

Use bite barriers: Wear long sleeves and trousers; apply EPA/WHO-recommended repellents (DEET, picaridin, IR3535). Sleep under long-lasting insecticidal nets in malaria-prone areas.

Seek care early: Fever with severe body pain (think dengue/chikungunya), fever with chills (think malaria), or fever with confusion/seizures (think JE/WNV) needs quick medical attention. Public hospitals follow national protocols and testing algorithms.

Say yes to public programmes: If your area runs JE vaccination or LF MDA, participate. These are proven, free and safe when you're eligible.

India is steadily reducing malaria and pushing hard on LF, while tackling dengue, chikungunya and JE through vaccination, surveillance and vector control. But success depends on millions of small, weekly actions at household level, especially during monsoon. Stay alert, drain that water, and protect every bite.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.